$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Coupe 6spd Manual
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,386KM
VIN KMHDH6AE1DU022400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2024
- Mileage 199,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Here we have a rare 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe coming with a 6-Speed Manual. This car has Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Sunroof, AC, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Satellite Radio, Cruise and Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, USB Port. This car has 199,386 Km on it, List Price: $8,900
This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2013 Hyundai Elantra