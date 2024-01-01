Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Here we have a rare 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe coming with a 6-Speed Manual. This car has Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Sunroof, AC, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Satellite Radio, Cruise and Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, USB Port. This car has 199,386 Km on it, List Price: $8,900</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428</span><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span></span><br></div>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

199,386 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe 6spd Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe 6spd Manual

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,386KM
VIN KMHDH6AE1DU022400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2024
  • Mileage 199,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Here we have a rare 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe coming with a 6-Speed Manual. This car has Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Sunroof, AC, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Satellite Radio, Cruise and Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, USB Port. This car has 199,386 Km on it, List Price: $8,900


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428




Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 6spd Manual for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 6spd Manual 199,386 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited XL 7 Passenger for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited XL 7 Passenger 124,025 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla CE 5-Speed MT for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Toyota Corolla CE 5-Speed MT 127,084 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra