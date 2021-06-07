Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,595

+ tax & licensing
$6,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

GL / CLEAN CAR FAX / ONLY $69 BI-WEEKLY!

GL / CLEAN CAR FAX / ONLY $69 BI-WEEKLY!

Location

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,595

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7218632
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH282820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Elantra GL / CLEAN CAR FAX!

Great deal on a 6-speed!

GL trim adds 16-inch steel wheels, P205/55/R16 tires, air conditioning, XM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone integration, cruise control, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, telescoptic steering wheel, keyless entry, and security system.

Easily Financed @ Only $69 Bi-Weekly!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

