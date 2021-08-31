Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

L / NEW MVI / GREAT ON FUEL! /

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

L / NEW MVI / GREAT ON FUEL! /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1637428731
  2. 1637428731
  3. 1637428731
  4. 1637428731
  5. 1637428731
  6. 1637428731
  7. 1637428731
  8. 1637428731
  9. 1637428731
  10. 1637428731
  11. 1637428730
  12. 1637428731
  13. 1637428731
  14. 1637428730
  15. 1637428731
  16. 1637428731
  17. 1637428731
  18. 1637428731
  19. 1637428730
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7922043
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH261422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA L

NEW MVI!

ALL SEASON TIRES!

ONLY $75 BI-WEEKLY!

Fully inspected by our certified technicians and professionally detailed, ready for a new home! Comes with a full inspection report and Carfax for your peace of mind!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 121,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio LX / CL...
 59,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 175,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory