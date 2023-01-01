Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

101,778 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

Location

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

101,778KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9587491
  • Stock #: 1387
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH352465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Come take a look at this 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited! This vehicle only has 101,000 kms and is in excellent shape! It also comes loaded with options such as Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation, Sunroof with Shade Screen, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Push To Start, Leather Seats, Touch Screen Display, Active Eco Mode, All Power Options, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Satellite Radio, Traction Control, Bug Deflector, Aux Outlet, USB Port. List Price: $


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, Scotia Dealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

