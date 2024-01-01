Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6DG119400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 

Welcome to Auto World Truro, your premier destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in Truro. We are excited to present this exceptional Unit that combines style, performance, and reliability.

 

Vehicle Description:

 

This Unit is a remarkable choice for those seeking a combination of comfort, practicality, and advanced features. With its sleek design and attention to detail, this vehicle is sure to turn heads on the road. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this unit offers an enjoyable driving experience.


Auto World Truro: Your Trusted Dealership

      • Auto World Truro is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. As a leading dealership in Truro, we take pride in our extensive selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. Our team of experienced professionals ensures that every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you're getting a reliable and well-maintained car.

Why Choose Auto World Truro?

 

Wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles

 

Comprehensive vehicle inspections

 

Transparent pricing and financing options

 

Knowledgeable and friendly staff

 

Exceptional customer service

 

At Auto World Truro, we understand that purchasing a car is a significant decision. That's why we strive to make your car-buying experience hassle-free and enjoyable. Visit our dealership today to explore this remarkable Unit and discover why Auto World Truro is the trusted choice for automotive excellence.

 

Contact us today to schedule a test drive or inquire about our financing options. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to fit your needs and budget.

 

Financing For All Credit! Get the car you want with financing options tailored to your credit.

 

Up to $5000 Cash Back! Receive up to $5000 in cash back when you purchase your vehicle.

 

Same Day Financing! Drive off the lot with your dream car on the same day with our quick financing process.

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” Checklist! Rest assured knowing that every vehicle purchase at Auto World Truro goes through our comprehensive checklist to ensure your satisfaction.

 

Checklist:

 

Brand new 2-year MVI: Your vehicle will come with a fresh 2-year Motor Vehicle Inspection.

 

Fully detailed inside and out: We take care of every detail, ensuring your vehicle looks as good as new.

 

Fresh oil change: Start your journey with a vehicle that has had a recent oil change.

 

CarProof reports available: Access detailed CarProof reports for complete transparency on the vehicle's history.

 

At Auto World Sales & Service, we go above and beyond to exceed your expectations. Our rigorous multi-point inspection process includes professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, lube/oil & air filter changes, and a thorough road test. We're here to answer any questions you have or discuss your specific motoring needs. You can reach us by phone, e-mail, or visit us in person.

 

Experience the Auto World difference with our unmatched quality control, unbeatable prices, and incredible selection. Rest easy knowing that CarProof reports are available for all units, giving you peace of mind when making your purchase.

 

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for one free oil change!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

