$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,625KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5263910
  • Stock #: 615
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB5DG034113
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

