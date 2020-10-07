2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition! New MVI , 5 passanger, 4 cyl automatic. Power drivers seat, heated seats, dual climate control,on steering steering stereo and phone control, air conditioning, cruise control, rear window shades, movable rear center arm rest and cup holder, satellight radio capability and bluetooth, dual air bags and reaction control, power windows and locks, remote entry. Nice ride$11,900Year2013MakeHyundaiModelSanta Fe Sport AWDMileage152000Engine2.4 LColorBlackFuel SystemgasCooling System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2