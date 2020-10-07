Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

152,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0DG022936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! New MVI , 5 passanger, 4 cyl automatic. Power drivers seat, heated seats, dual climate control,on steering steering stereo and phone control, air conditioning, cruise control, rear window shades, movable rear center arm rest and cup holder, satellight radio capability and bluetooth, dual air bags and reaction control, power windows and locks, remote entry. Nice ride

Year2013MakeHyundaiModelSanta Fe Sport AWDMileage152000Engine2.4 LColorBlackFuel Systemgas 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
FINANCING AVAILABLE!

