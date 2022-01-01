Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

GL / AWD / CLEAN CAR FAX /

Location

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

192,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8109517
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC4DU776602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI TUCSON GL  AWD AUTOMATIC

PERFECT 4WD

NEW MVI 

DONT LET THE KMS FOOL YOU, THIS SUV DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW! SUPER CLEAN AND UNDERCOATED

NO ACCIDENTS

EQUIPPED WITH A 2.4L ENGINE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONPOWER GROUP CLIMATE CONTROL PREMIUM AUDIO ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE...

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

MESSAGE TODAY!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

