$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8,995
- Listing ID: 8653342
- VIN: km8jt3ac9du625741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,870 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 HYUNDAI TUCSON GL
Clean Carfax
As Traded
Vehicle Features
