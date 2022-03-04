Menu
2013 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 300 LX

0 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2013 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 300 LX

2013 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 300 LX

Financing Available!!!

2013 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 300 LX

Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8550833
  VIN: KAAW41026C2212

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Mint condition! Financing available!!! 1 owner and only 18 hours on it! Original owner had no to time to use it. Inner cooled, super charged with 300 HP!!! Comes with 2 keys: Fast key & learner key, also included are a Triton LT aluminum trailer and cover. Ready for the summer! Contact Mike for information at (902) 899-2384

mikesrecreationandcycle.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

