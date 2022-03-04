$15,900+ tax & licensing
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2013 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 300 LX
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Used
- Listing ID: 8550833
- VIN: KAAW41026C2212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Mint condition! Financing available!!! 1 owner and only 18 hours on it! Original owner had no to time to use it. Inner cooled, super charged with 300 HP!!! Comes with 2 keys: Fast key & learner key, also included are a Triton LT aluminum trailer and cover. Ready for the summer! Contact Mike for information at (902) 899-2384
mikesrecreationandcycle.ca
