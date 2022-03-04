2013 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 300 LX

$15,900 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8550833

8550833 VIN: KAAW41026C2212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.