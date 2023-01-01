2013 Kia Sorento

$11,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 1 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10082712

10082712 Stock #: 1554

1554 VIN: 5XYKUDA28DG407066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,109 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.