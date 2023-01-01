Menu
2013 Kia Soul

105,000 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

2U

2013 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10110588
  • Stock #: 1600
  • VIN: kndjt2a66d7518444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1600
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

