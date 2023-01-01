$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
RalliArt
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9716341
- Stock #: 1455
- VIN: ja32v6fv4du610335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3