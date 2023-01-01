2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

$14,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9716341

9716341 Stock #: 1455

1455 VIN: ja32v6fv4du610335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

