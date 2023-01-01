Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

165,000 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9716341
  2. 9716341
  3. 9716341
  4. 9716341
  5. 9716341
  6. 9716341
  7. 9716341
  8. 9716341
  9. 9716341
  10. 9716341
  11. 9716341
  12. 9716341
  13. 9716341
  14. 9716341
  15. 9716341
  16. 9716341
  17. 9716341
  18. 9716341
  19. 9716341
  20. 9716341
  21. 9716341
  22. 9716341
  23. 9716341
  24. 9716341
  25. 9716341
  26. 9716341
  27. 9716341
  28. 9716341
  29. 9716341
  30. 9716341
  31. 9716341
  32. 9716341
  33. 9716341
  34. 9716341
  35. 9716341
  36. 9716341
  37. 9716341
  38. 9716341
  39. 9716341
  40. 9716341
  41. 9716341
  42. 9716341
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9716341
  • Stock #: 1455
  • VIN: ja32v6fv4du610335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 165,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 100,000 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 128,233 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory