$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
SE 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10605270
- Stock #: 1718
- VIN: 4A4AJ3AU0DE606386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1718
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3