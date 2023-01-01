Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

0 KM

Details

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi RVR

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10605270
  2. 10605270
  3. 10605270
  4. 10605270
  5. 10605270
  6. 10605270
  7. 10605270
  8. 10605270
  9. 10605270
  10. 10605270
  11. 10605270
  12. 10605270
  13. 10605270
  14. 10605270
  15. 10605270
  16. 10605270
  17. 10605270
  18. 10605270
  19. 10605270
  20. 10605270
  21. 10605270
  22. 10605270
  23. 10605270
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605270
  • Stock #: 1718
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU0DE606386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1718
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 0 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 150,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 113,000 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory