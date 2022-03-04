2013 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 2 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8635085

8635085 VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL704463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,288 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers

