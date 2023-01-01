Menu
2013 Polaris 500 SPORTSMAN 4X4

6,500 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

6,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637667
  • VIN: 4XAMH50A5DA075056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Good rubber, rear passanger seat and trunk, fender guards with passanger foot pegs, fully automatic, LED driving lights on front rack. Bike works great!!

Year

2013

Make

Polaris

Model

500 Sportsman 4x4

Mileage

6500 it is in miles

Engine

500 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

White and Black

Fuel System

carbureted

Cooling System

liqued cooled

