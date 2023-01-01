$4,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2013 Polaris 500 SPORTSMAN 4X4
2013 Polaris 500 SPORTSMAN 4X4
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
6,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10637667
- VIN: 4XAMH50A5DA075056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Good rubber, rear passanger seat and trunk, fender guards with passanger foot pegs, fully automatic, LED driving lights on front rack. Bike works great!!
$4,900
Year
2013
Make
Polaris
Model
500 Sportsman 4x4
Mileage
6500 it is in miles
Engine
500 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
White and Black
Fuel System
carbureted
Cooling System
liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2