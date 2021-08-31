2013 Polaris 800

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition!!! Financing available! power steering! This side x side was very well looked afeter and is super clean! Aluminum wheels with like new Maxxis Big Horn tires, roof, front windshield with wiper and rear window, front and rear bumpers, risers on rear box, extended fender flairs, LED roof lights, side view mirrors, windshield rear view mirror, A must see! CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL$10,900Year2013MakePolarisModel800 RZR 4X4 EPSMileage9000 miEngine800 ccDrive4WDColorBlueFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
