2013 Polaris 800

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 0 0 M I Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7776717

7776717 VIN: 4XAVH7EA0DF260479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style ATV

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 9,000 MI

Vehicle Features Additional Features FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.