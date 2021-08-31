Menu
2013 Polaris 800

9,000 MI

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2013 Polaris 800

2013 Polaris 800

RZR

2013 Polaris 800

RZR

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

9,000MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 7776717
  • VIN: 4XAVH7EA0DF260479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition!!! Financing available! power steering! This side x side was very well looked afeter and is super clean! Aluminum wheels with like new Maxxis Big Horn tires, roof, front windshield with wiper and rear window, front and rear bumpers, risers on rear box, extended fender flairs, LED roof lights, side view mirrors, windshield rear view mirror, A must see!  CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL

$10,900Year2013MakePolarisModel800 RZR 4X4 EPSMileage9000 miEngine800 ccDrive4WDColorBlueFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

