$10,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2013 Polaris 900 RZR XP EPS
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$10,900
- Listing ID: 9382303
- VIN: 4XAJT87A7DB151122
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 4,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, Super ATV suspension, blackedout alloy wheels with like new 30" Carnivore tires, wentch, Polaris aluminm doors, wider fender flairs, full stereo system purchased at Polaris dealer, front windshield, rear window, vinyl roof, rear roll bar extension. Bike is here on consignment payment of tax not required at purchase. For moore information contact Mike at (902) 899-2384
Year
2013
Make
Polaris
Model
900 RZR XP EPS
Mileage
4800 mi
Engine
900 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
White and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
