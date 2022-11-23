Menu
2013 Polaris 900 RZR XP EPS

4,500 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

4,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9382303
  • VIN: 4XAJT87A7DB151122

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, Super ATV suspension, blackedout alloy wheels with like new 30" Carnivore tires, wentch, Polaris aluminm doors, wider fender flairs, full stereo system purchased at Polaris dealer, front windshield, rear window, vinyl roof, rear roll bar extension. Bike is here on consignment payment of tax not required at purchase. For moore information contact Mike at (902) 899-2384

$10900.00

Year

2013

Make

Polaris

Model

900 RZR XP EPS

Mileage

4800 mi

Engine

900 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

White and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

