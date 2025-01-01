$8,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP
2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,416KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Very good condition! Financing available!!! Roof, windshield, rear window, 1/2 doors, electric heater, light bar, stereo, aftermarket tires, front bumper with winch. Really low mileage!!!
$8,900
Year 2013
Make Polaris
Model Ranger 900 XP 4X4
Mileage 1416 km
Engine 900 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Camo
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP 1,416 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2019 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 X3 Turbo DPS 600 MI $22,900 + tax & lic
2023 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 1,143 MI $23,900 + tax & lic
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP