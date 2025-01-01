Menu
Very good condition! Financing available!!! Roof, windshield, rear window, 1/2 doors, electric heater, light bar, stereo, aftermarket tires, front bumper with winch. Really low mileage!!!

$8,900
Year    2013
Make    Polaris
Model    Ranger 900 XP 4X4
Mileage    1416 km
Engine    900 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Camo
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP

1,416 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP

12940433

2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,416KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 1,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Very good condition! Financing available!!! Roof, windshield, rear window, 1/2 doors, electric heater, light bar, stereo, aftermarket tires, front bumper with winch. Really low mileage!!!

$8,900
Year    2013
Make    Polaris
Model    Ranger 900 XP 4X4
Mileage    1416 km
Engine    900 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Camo
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2013 Polaris Ranger 900 XP