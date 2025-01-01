Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available!! Roof, full windshield opens 1/2 way, windshield wiper, rear window, LED roof light, Polaris side mirrors, Super ATV doors, Super ATV a-arm suspension, Foxx gas shocks, front and rear bumpers, winch, blacked out S & S wheels, like new rubber. Real cool looking RZR!!<br /><br />$8,900<br />Year    2013<br />Make    Polaris<br />Model    RZR 800 S 4X4<br />Mileage    5991 mi<br />Engine    800 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Blue and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2013 Polaris RZR S 800

5,991 MI

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Polaris RZR S 800

Watch This Vehicle
12406707

2013 Polaris RZR S 800

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1744467391
  2. 1744467391
  3. 1744467391
  4. 1744467391
  5. 1744467391
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,991MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 5,991 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Roof, full windshield opens 1/2 way, windshield wiper, rear window, LED roof light, Polaris side mirrors, Super ATV doors, Super ATV a-arm suspension, Foxx gas shocks, front and rear bumpers, winch, blacked out S & S wheels, like new rubber. Real cool looking RZR!!

$8,900
Year    2013
Make    Polaris
Model    RZR 800 S 4X4
Mileage    5991 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2023 Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 3,700 MI $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 29,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Polaris 570 Ranger Max EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Polaris 570 Ranger Max EPS 3,100 MI $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2013 Polaris RZR S 800