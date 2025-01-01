$8,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Polaris RZR S 800
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,991 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!! Roof, full windshield opens 1/2 way, windshield wiper, rear window, LED roof light, Polaris side mirrors, Super ATV doors, Super ATV a-arm suspension, Foxx gas shocks, front and rear bumpers, winch, blacked out S & S wheels, like new rubber. Real cool looking RZR!!
Year 2013
Make Polaris
Model RZR 800 S 4X4
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
