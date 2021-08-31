2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7828473

7828473 VIN: 1C6RR7FT2DS691587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.