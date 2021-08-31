Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST / HEMI / AFTER MARKET WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST / HEMI / AFTER MARKET WHEELS

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1635534079
  2. 1635534106
  3. 1635534115
  4. 1635534114
  5. 1635534114
  6. 1635534115
  7. 1635534115
  8. 1635534113
  9. 1635534113
  10. 1635534111
  11. 1635534114
  12. 1635534113
  13. 1635534113
  14. 1635534114
  15. 1635534112
  16. 1635534113
  17. 1635534114
  18. 1635534115
  19. 1635534114
  20. 1635534115
  21. 1635534114
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7828473
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT2DS691587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ram 1500 ST is for sale today.

Crew cab 4X4 pickup 

After Market Aluminum Wheels!!!

147,129 kms. 

It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Hemi Engine!

Financing For Everyone!

Zero Down!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 192,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX ...
 195,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 149,000 KM
$7,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory