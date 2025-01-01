$4,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Scion tC
SPORT / COUPE AT / AS IS WHERE IS / AS TRADED / 2.4L
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN jtkjf5c71d3049259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # TR-049259
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Here we have a 2013 Scion Tc 2 Door Hatchback!! This vehicle is in good shape and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, AC, Double Sunroof, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This Car has 266,000 Kms on it, but is ready to drive for much longer. List Price: $
This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-986-1519
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
