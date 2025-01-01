Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Here we have a 2013 Scion Tc 2 Door Hatchback!! This vehicle is in good shape and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, AC, Double Sunroof, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This Car has 266,000 Kms on it, but is ready to drive for much longer. List Price: $</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-986-1519</span><br></div>

2013 Scion tC

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Scion tC

SPORT / COUPE AT / AS IS WHERE IS / AS TRADED / 2.4L

Watch This Vehicle
12557390

2013 Scion tC

SPORT / COUPE AT / AS IS WHERE IS / AS TRADED / 2.4L

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 12557390
  2. 12557390
  3. 12557390
  4. 12557390
  5. 12557390
  6. 12557390
  7. 12557390
  8. 12557390
  9. 12557390
  10. 12557390
  11. 12557390
  12. 12557390
  13. 12557390
  14. 12557390
  15. 12557390
  16. 12557390
  17. 12557390
  18. 12557390
  19. 12557390
  20. 12557390
  21. 12557390
  22. 12557390
  23. 12557390
  24. 12557390
  25. 12557390
  26. 12557390
  27. 12557390
  28. 12557390
  29. 12557390
  30. 12557390
  31. 12557390
  32. 12557390
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN jtkjf5c71d3049259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TR-049259
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Here we have a 2013 Scion Tc 2 Door Hatchback!! This vehicle is in good shape and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, AC, Double Sunroof, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This Car has 266,000 Kms on it, but is ready to drive for much longer. List Price: $


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-986-1519

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE / DOUBLE CAB 4WD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / REVERSE CAMERA / WEATHER TECH MATS / TOW PACKAGE for sale in Truro, NS
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE / DOUBLE CAB 4WD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / REVERSE CAMERA / WEATHER TECH MATS / TOW PACKAGE 132,000 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L / AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF / REVERSE CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L / AWD / LEATHER / SUNROOF / REVERSE CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS 201,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte5 GT / HEATED & COOLED SEATS / HEATED WHEEL /REVERSE CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Kia Forte5 GT / HEATED & COOLED SEATS / HEATED WHEEL /REVERSE CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO 60,500 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2013 Scion tC