2013 Toyota Corolla ...

Sale $14,967 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 3 7 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10326327

10326327 VIN: 2T1BU4EE7DC940638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,370 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

