2013 Toyota Matrix

126,000 KM

Details

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
12314765

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
126,000KM
VIN 2t1ku4ee4dc019333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-9333
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

