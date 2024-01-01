$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
2013 Toyota RAV4
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV0DW082032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
