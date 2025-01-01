Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

187,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 4WD / BRAND NEW A/T TIRES / BLUETOOTH / SR5 PACKAGE

12168297

2013 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 4WD / BRAND NEW A/T TIRES / BLUETOOTH / SR5 PACKAGE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
VIN 5TFUX4EN2DX017985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2013 Toyota Tacoma