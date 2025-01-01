$13,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,025KM
VIN 3VWLL7AJ7DM402196
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RW-402196
- Mileage 138,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS / 3.5 / 4WD 186,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 TOURING / AWD 183,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S MODEL / POWER SUNROOF / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS /SPARE TIRES / AFTERMARKET RIMS 123,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2013 Volkswagen Jetta