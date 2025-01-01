Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

138,025 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Watch This Vehicle
12635106

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12635106
  2. 12635106
  3. 12635106
  4. 12635106
  5. 12635106
  6. 12635106
  7. 12635106
  8. 12635106
  9. 12635106
  10. 12635106
  11. 12635106
  12. 12635106
  13. 12635106
  14. 12635106
  15. 12635106
  16. 12635106
  17. 12635106
  18. 12635106
  19. 12635106
  20. 12635106
  21. 12635106
  22. 12635106
  23. 12635106
  24. 12635106
  25. 12635106
  26. 12635106
  27. 12635106
  28. 12635106
  29. 12635106
  30. 12635106
  31. 12635106
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,025KM
VIN 3VWLL7AJ7DM402196

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW-402196
  • Mileage 138,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS / 3.5 / 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS / 3.5 / 4WD 186,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 TOURING / AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Mazda CX-5 TOURING / AWD 183,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S MODEL / POWER SUNROOF / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS /SPARE TIRES / AFTERMARKET RIMS for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S MODEL / POWER SUNROOF / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS /SPARE TIRES / AFTERMARKET RIMS 123,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2013 Volkswagen Jetta