2013 Yamaha XT 250 Street and Trail

280 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

280KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8550830
  • VIN: JYADG24WXDA000355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 280 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! There are only 280 kms on this bike! Hardley used!!

Contact Mike on this bike (902) 899-2384

mikesrecreationandcycle.ca

$4,900

Year

2013

Make

Yamaha

Model

XT 250 Street and Trail

Mileage

280 km

Engine

250 cc

Color

White and Blue

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

