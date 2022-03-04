$4,900+ tax & licensing
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2013 Yamaha XT 250 Street and Trail
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8550830
- VIN: JYADG24WXDA000355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 280 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! There are only 280 kms on this bike! Hardley used!!
Contact Mike on this bike (902) 899-2384
mikesrecreationandcycle.ca
Year
2013
Make
Yamaha
Model
XT 250 Street and Trail
Mileage
280 km
Engine
250 cc
Color
White and Blue
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
