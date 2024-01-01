$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Arctic Cat 700
XT Trail
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1,786 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition!! Real low mileage!!! Super clean bike!!Front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels with like new rubber, roof, 1/2 windshield, wench, roof light, large rear view mirror, stereo with BOSS speakers.
Year 2014
Make Arctic Cat
Model 700 XT TRAIL 4X4
Mileage 1786 mi
Engine 700 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Green and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
