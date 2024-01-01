2014 Arctic Cat 700

Menu
Excellent condition!! Real low mileage!!! Super clean bike!!Front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels with like new rubber, roof, 1/2 windshield, wench, roof light, large rear view mirror, stereo with BOSS speakers.

$8,995
Year    2014
Make    Arctic Cat
Model    700 XT TRAIL 4X4
Mileage    1786 mi
Engine    700 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Location

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 1,786 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition!! Real low mileage!!! Super clean bike!!Front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels with like new rubber, roof, 1/2 windshield, wench, roof light, large rear view mirror, stereo with BOSS speakers.

$8,995
Year    2014
Make    Arctic Cat
Model    700 XT TRAIL 4X4
Mileage    1786 mi
Engine    700 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

