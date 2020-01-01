2014 ARCTIC CAT Cross Tour XF 1000

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
MINT Condition! Financing available!!! 149 cc 4 strok engine, has electric start and reverse. FOXX Float 3 shocks, mirrors, deep lug track. Super nice sled!!!!
CALL MIKE FOR INFO 902 899-2384
$7,900
Year 2014
Make Arctic Cat
Model CROSS COUNTRY XF 1000
Mileage 7300 miles
Engine 1049 cc
Color White and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liqued cooled
