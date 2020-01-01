Menu
2014 ARCTIC CAT Cross Tour XF 1000

7,300 MI

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

7,300MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6226926
  • VIN: 4FU14SNW8ET119625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 7,300 MI

Vehicle Description

MINT Condition! Financing available!!! 149 cc 4 strok engine, has electric start and reverse. FOXX Float 3 shocks, mirrors, deep lug track. Super nice sled!!!!

CALL MIKE FOR INFO 902 899-2384

Year 2014

Make Arctic Cat

Model CROSS COUNTRY XF 1000

Mileage 7300 miles

Engine 1049 cc

Color White and Black

Fuel System fuel injected

Cooling System liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

