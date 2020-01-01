2014 ARCTIC CAT Cross Tour XF 1000

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Mint condition!!! Financing available!! 1049c 4 stroke engine. It has electricstart and reverse, front bumper. Super nice sled!!!$7,900Year2014MakeArctic CatModelCROSSTOUR XF 1000Mileage7400 miEngine1049 ccColorOrangeFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
