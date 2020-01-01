Menu
2014 ARCTIC CAT Cross Tour XF 1000

7,400 MI

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

7,400MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6226950
  • VIN: 4UF14SNW5ET119971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 7,400 MI

Vehicle Description

Mint condition!!! Financing available!! 1049c 4 stroke engine. It has electricstart and reverse, front bumper. Super nice sled!!!

$7,900Year2014MakeArctic CatModelCROSSTOUR XF 1000Mileage7400 miEngine1049 ccColorOrangeFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

