Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 ARCTIC CAT Wildcat Side By Side 4WD

2,400 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2014 ARCTIC CAT Wildcat Side By Side 4WD

2014 ARCTIC CAT Wildcat Side By Side 4WD

Financing Available!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 ARCTIC CAT Wildcat Side By Side 4WD

Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7607338
  • VIN: 4UF14MPV3ET310191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Brand new aluminum and Big Horn Tires, front bumper, roof , windshield with wiper, rear window, door inserts, wench, rear view mirror, also has side mirrors. Super clean side x side!  FOR DETAILS CALL MIKE 902 899-2384

$11,900Year2014MakeArctic CatModel700 Wild CatMileage2400 kmEngine700 ccDrive4WDColorGreenFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2002 Honda Shadow Fi...
 58,000 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2012 Victory Cross R...
 38,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2014 ARCTIC CAT Wild...
 2,400 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory