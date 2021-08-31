2014 ARCTIC CAT Wildcat Side By Side 4WD

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Brand new aluminum and Big Horn Tires, front bumper, roof , windshield with wiper, rear window, door inserts, wench, rear view mirror, also has side mirrors. Super clean side x side! FOR DETAILS CALL MIKE 902 899-2384$11,900Year2014MakeArctic CatModel700 Wild CatMileage2400 kmEngine700 ccDrive4WDColorGreenFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
