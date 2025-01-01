Menu
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, roof, 1/2 windshield, front bumper, CanAm Pro Armor doors, rear view mirror, aluminum skid plates, gas Foxx shocks, bead lock wheels with like new 27 tires, tilt wheel, 2 keys. 1 owner, very clean bike!

$12,500
Year    2014
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick XRS 1000R EPS
Mileage    3848 mi
Engine    1000R cc
Drive    4WD
Color    White and Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

3,848 MI

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,848MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 3,848 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, roof, 1/2 windshield, front bumper, CanAm Pro Armor doors, rear view mirror, aluminum skid plates, gas Foxx shocks, bead lock wheels with like new 27" tires, tilt wheel, 2 keys. 1 owner, very clean bike!

$12,500
Year    2014
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick XRS 1000R EPS
Mileage    3848 mi
Engine    1000R cc
Drive    4WD
Color    White and Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000