$12,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,848 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, roof, 1/2 windshield, front bumper, CanAm Pro Armor doors, rear view mirror, aluminum skid plates, gas Foxx shocks, bead lock wheels with like new 27" tires, tilt wheel, 2 keys. 1 owner, very clean bike!
$12,500
Year 2014
Make Can Am
Model Maverick XRS 1000R EPS
Mileage 3848 mi
Engine 1000R cc
Drive 4WD
Color White and Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384