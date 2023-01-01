$8,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2014 CAN AM Outlander 500 XT Max
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$8,900
- Listing ID: 9781594
- VIN: 3JBLCK17EJ000215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 4,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, factory 2 up machine, XT package, blacked out Mag Can Am wheels, tires excellent condition. Rear Can Am trunk, wintch, front and rear bumpers, quick detach faring and windshield, heated hand and thumb warmers. Real clean bike!!!!!
Year
2014
Make
Can Am
Model
Outlander 500 XT Max 4x4
Mileage
4500 IT IS IN MILES
Engine
500 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Yellow
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
