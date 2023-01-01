Menu
2014 CAN AM Outlander 500 XT Max

4,500 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

4,500KM
Used
  • VIN: 3JBLCK17EJ000215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, factory 2 up machine, XT package, blacked out Mag Can Am wheels, tires excellent condition. Rear Can Am trunk, wintch, front and rear bumpers, quick detach faring and windshield, heated hand and thumb warmers. Real clean bike!!!!!

Year

2014

Make

Can Am

Model

Outlander 500 XT Max 4x4

Mileage

4500 IT IS IN MILES

Engine

500 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Yellow

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

