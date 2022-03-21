Menu
2014 CAN AM Outlander 650 XT EPS

3,900 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

3,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8686187
  • VIN: 3JBLKCJ11EJ000310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available! Power steering,Front and rear bumpers, winch, hand guards, Can Am aluminum wheels, fully automatic with in and out 4x4. Super nice bike!

(902) 899-2384

mikesrecreationandcycle.com

Year

2014

Make

Can Am

Model

Outlander 650 XT EPS

Mileage

3900 mi

Engine

650 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Yellow

Fuel System

fuel injected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

