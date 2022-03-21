$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2014 CAN AM Outlander 650 XT EPS
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
3,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8686187
- VIN: 3JBLKCJ11EJ000310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 3,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available! Power steering,Front and rear bumpers, winch, hand guards, Can Am aluminum wheels, fully automatic with in and out 4x4. Super nice bike!
mikesrecreationandcycle.com
Year
2014
Make
Can Am
Model
Outlander 650 XT EPS
Mileage
3900 mi
Engine
650 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Yellow
Fuel System
fuel injected
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2