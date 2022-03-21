Menu
2014 CANAM 1000 Commander XT

3,800 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

FINANCING AVAILABLE

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

3,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8676356
  VIN: 3LBKKXP11EJ000995

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 3,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available! Power steering, Big Horn Maxxis tires, aluminum wheels,dump box, front bumper, wintch, Can Am hard doors, roof, LED lighjt bar, half windshield,rear view mirror, Can Am cargo cover. Super clean bike and very well maintained bike!

CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON INVENTORY

(902) 899-2384

MIKESRECREATIONANDCYCLE.COM

Year

2014

Make

Can Am

Model

1000 Commander XT 4X4

Mileage

3800 mi

Engine

1000 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Silver

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

