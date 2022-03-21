$17,900+ tax & licensing
2014 CANAM 1000 Commander XT
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Listing ID: 8676356
- VIN: 3LBKKXP11EJ000995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 3,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available! Power steering, Big Horn Maxxis tires, aluminum wheels,dump box, front bumper, wintch, Can Am hard doors, roof, LED lighjt bar, half windshield,rear view mirror, Can Am cargo cover. Super clean bike and very well maintained bike!
CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON INVENTORY
(902) 899-2384
MIKESRECREATIONANDCYCLE.COM
Year
2014
Make
Can Am
Model
1000 Commander XT 4X4
Mileage
3800 mi
Engine
1000 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Silver
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
