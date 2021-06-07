Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

157,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT / Clean CARFAX / New MVI / ONLY $69 BI-WEEKLY

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT / Clean CARFAX / New MVI / ONLY $69 BI-WEEKLY

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7196243
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7357388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX!! New MVI!

2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Red

16" Steel Wheels, 6 Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

Only $69 Dollars Bi-Weekly!

Message now!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

