Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

122,197 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1653588219
  2. 1653588246
  3. 1653588249
  4. 1653588248
  5. 1653588249
  6. 1653588250
  7. 1653588249
  8. 1653588248
  9. 1653588249
  10. 1653588248
  11. 1653588247
  12. 1653588250
  13. 1653588250
  14. 1653588248
  15. 1653588250
  16. 1653588247
  17. 1653588248
  18. 1653588250
  19. 1653588248
  20. 1653588246
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8629976
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB1E7311557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,197 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVY CRUZE LT

Remote Start | Clean Carfax | Backup Cam | Ice Cold A/C

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

 

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 163,412 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 160,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Camar...
 46,098 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory