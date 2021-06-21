Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1628520027
  2. 1628520047
  3. 1628520053
  4. 1628520054
  5. 1628520054
  6. 1628520054
  7. 1628520052
  8. 1628520051
  9. 1628520092
  10. 1628520117
  11. 1628520108
  12. 1628520119
  13. 1628520117
  14. 1628520120
  15. 1628520114
  16. 1628520105
  17. 1628520116
  18. 1628520115
  19. 1628520119
  20. 1628520115
  21. 1628520114
  22. 1628520120
  23. 1628520109
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7469268
  • VIN: 1GNALBEK6EZ108618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD

This Equinox looks and drives like new!

New MVI!

Only $99 Dollars Bi-Weekly!

Zero Down! 

Financing For Everyone!

Shown in Summit White has the efficiency you want, the space you need, and the style you crave. Motivated by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that generates 182hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This nimble five-passenger All Wheel Drive Crossover attains approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road and even offers an Eco button to further maximize efficiency. That provides refinement and responsiveness for a pleasant drive you'll look forward to each day. 

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 115,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2014 Crossroads SUNS...
 0 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler Sebrin...
 162,262 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory