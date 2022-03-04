2014 Chevrolet Equinox

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8464236

8464236 Stock #: 1196

1196 VIN: 2GNFLEEK1E6121893

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

