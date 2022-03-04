Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

174,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

LS AWD

Location

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

174,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8464236
  • Stock #: 1196
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK1E6121893

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

