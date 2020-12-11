Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

139,123 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT 20 inch Chrome Denali Wheels! $99 Weekly!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT 20 inch Chrome Denali Wheels! $99 Weekly!

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1608776194
  2. 1608776203
  3. 1608776213
  4. 1608776222
  5. 1608776229
  6. 1608776240
  7. 1608776251
  8. 1608776263
  9. 1608776274
  10. 1608776284
  11. 1608776295
  12. 1608776305
  13. 1608776468
  14. 1608776468
  15. 1608776345
  16. 1608776354
  17. 1608776372
  18. 1608776383
  19. 1608776406
  20. 1608776417
  21. 1608776426
  22. 1608776434
  23. 1608776442
  24. 1608776452
  25. 1608776459
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6319068
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC6EZ253379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived!

This beautiful 2014 Chevrolet Silverado LT! With a Clean Car Fax!

We added brand new 20 inch Chrome Denali Wheels and finished it off with a 2 inch leveling kit!

This Truck Looks and drives like new!

Own This Truck Starting at $99 Weekly!

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING.

Comes Equipped with These Options,

Wheelhouse liners, rear, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking., Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type, Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door, Tailgate, EZ lift and lower, Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top, Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 168,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 114,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory