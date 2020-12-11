2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just Arrived!
This beautiful 2014 Chevrolet Silverado LT! With a Clean Car Fax!
We added brand new 20 inch Chrome Denali Wheels and finished it off with a 2 inch leveling kit!
This Truck Looks and drives like new!
Own This Truck Starting at $99 Weekly!
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING.
Comes Equipped with These Options,
Wheelhouse liners, rear, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking., Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type, Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door, Tailgate, EZ lift and lower, Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top, Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion.
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
