Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1636142334
  2. 1636142362
  3. 1636142363
  4. 1636142364
  5. 1636142364
  6. 1636142364
  7. 1636142364
  8. 1636142364
  9. 1636142363
  10. 1636142364
  11. 1636142363
  12. 1636142363
  13. 1636142364
  14. 1636142363
  15. 1636142363
  16. 1636142364
  17. 1636142364
  18. 1636142363
  19. 1636142363
  20. 1636142364
  21. 1636142364
  22. 1636142391
  23. 1636142393
  24. 1636142393
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7860300
  • VIN: 1GCVKREH3EZ210825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 168,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE
 49,000 KM
$16,595 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 174,200 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory