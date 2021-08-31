Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT / NEW ALL SEASON TIRES / ONLY $85 BI-WEEKLY /

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT / NEW ALL SEASON TIRES / ONLY $85 BI-WEEKLY /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1631728555
  2. 1631728584
  3. 1631728586
  4. 1631728586
  5. 1631728586
  6. 1631728586
  7. 1631728586
  8. 1631728585
  9. 1631728586
  10. 1631728585
  11. 1631728586
  12. 1631728585
  13. 1631728585
  14. 1631728585
  15. 1631728585
  16. 1631728586
  17. 1631728586
  18. 1631728586
  19. 1631728585
  20. 1631728586
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7632454
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EH3E4135943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 1.4T

Clean Car Fax!

Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. 

BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES!

FINANCING FOR EVERYONE!

ONLY $85 DOLLARS BI-WEEKLY!

ZERO DOWN!

MESSAGE TODAY!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 106,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE /...
 161,000 KM
$7,595 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra S...
 126,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory