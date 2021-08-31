2014 Chevrolet Sonic...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7632454

7632454 VIN: 1G1JC5EH3E4135943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Lane Departure Warning Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

