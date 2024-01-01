Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available at Auto World Truro. This gold minivan boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for hauling the whole crew. With its powerful engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless driving whether youre cruising around town or embarking on a road trip.</p><p>This Grand Caravan SXT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed for your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, and stay entertained with the DVD player and auxiliary audio input. Keep your family secure with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This vehicle is perfect for growing families, with plenty of space for passengers and cargo with stow & go seating.</p><p>This reliable minivan has 109,000 km on the odometer and comes with a warranty for your peace of mind. Here are five features that will make this Grand Caravan SXT a standout choice:</p><ol><li><strong>Flex Fuel:</strong> Enjoy the versatility of running on both gasoline and E85 fuel, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Grand Caravan SXT boasts ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Stay protected with anti-lock brakes, stability control, multiple airbags, and more.</li><li><strong>Convenient Features:</strong> Enjoy power windows, locks, and mirrors, plus a DVD player and auxiliary input for entertainment.</li><li><strong>Warranty Included:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that this Grand Caravan SXT comes with a warranty, providing peace of mind for years to come.</li></ol><p>Come see this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT at Auto World Truro today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6ER424892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 001138
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan