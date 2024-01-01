$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 001138
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available at Auto World Truro. This gold minivan boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for hauling the whole crew. With its powerful engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving whether you're cruising around town or embarking on a road trip.
This Grand Caravan SXT is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed for your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, and stay entertained with the DVD player and auxiliary audio input. Keep your family secure with the advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This vehicle is perfect for growing families, with plenty of space for passengers and cargo with stow & go seating.
This reliable minivan has 109,000 km on the odometer and comes with a warranty for your peace of mind. Here are five features that will make this Grand Caravan SXT a standout choice:
- Flex Fuel: Enjoy the versatility of running on both gasoline and E85 fuel, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: The Grand Caravan SXT boasts ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers.
- Safety Features: Stay protected with anti-lock brakes, stability control, multiple airbags, and more.
- Convenient Features: Enjoy power windows, locks, and mirrors, plus a DVD player and auxiliary input for entertainment.
- Warranty Included: Drive with confidence knowing that this Grand Caravan SXT comes with a warranty, providing peace of mind for years to come.
Come see this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT at Auto World Truro today!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto World Truro
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto World Truro
Auto World Truro
Call Dealer
902-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444