Consignment Sale - 2014 Dodge Caravan

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

-Automatic 

-235,000 Kilometers

-Inspection is good until December 2026

 

Contact us today!

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

235,000 KM

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

13196144

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG5ER344075

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Consignment Sale - 2014 Dodge Caravan

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

-Automatic 

-235,000 Kilometers

-Inspection is good until December 2026

 

Contact us today!

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan