Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

113,494 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8343426
  2. 8343426
  3. 8343426
  4. 8343426
  5. 8343426
  6. 8343426
  7. 8343426
  8. 8343426
  9. 8343426
  10. 8343426
  11. 8343426
  12. 8343426
  13. 8343426
  14. 8343426
  15. 8343426
  16. 8343426
  17. 8343426
  18. 8343426
  19. 8343426
  20. 8343426
  21. 8343426
  22. 8343426
  23. 8343426
  24. 8343426
  25. 8343426
  26. 8343426
  27. 8343426
  28. 8343426
  29. 8343426
  30. 8343426
  31. 8343426
  32. 8343426
  33. 8343426
  34. 8343426
  35. 8343426
  36. 8343426
  37. 8343426
  38. 8343426
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,494KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8343426
  • Stock #: 1129
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER222621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1129
  • Mileage 113,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 132,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 93,826 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 Gran...
 165,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory