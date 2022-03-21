2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 0 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8735105

8735105 VIN: 1FTMF1EM6EKD86906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 182,023 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Warranty Warranty Available Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

