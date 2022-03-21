Menu
2014 Ford F-150

182,023 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

SXT SPORT 4X4

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444


Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

182,023KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735105
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EM6EKD86906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 182,023 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD F-150 SHORTY SXT SPORT 4X4

Clean Carfax | Shorty | Alloy Wheels | Tonneau Cover | Side Steps

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

