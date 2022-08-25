2014 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9003013

9003013 VIN: 1FADP3K2XEL352396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

