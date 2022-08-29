2014 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 6 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9030721

9030721 VIN: 1fadp3k2xel352396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,625 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

