$28,900+ tax & licensing
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
GT Coupe
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
70,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8818094
- VIN: 1ZVBP8CF5E5227713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 70,525 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
