2014 Ford Mustang

70,525 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

GT Coupe

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,525KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8818094
  Stock #: 1225
  VIN: 1ZVBP8CF5E5227713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1225
  • Mileage 70,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

