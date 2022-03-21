2014 Ford Mustang

$28,900 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 5 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8818094

8818094 Stock #: 1225

1225 VIN: 1ZVBP8CF5E5227713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1225

Mileage 70,525 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

